Bikers gather to celebrate Sylvan Lake boy fighting rare disease

Motorcycles and other vehicles lined the Library parking lot Thursday evening, many of which had child-firendly decorations such as teddy bears, for a bike rally. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News Along with motorcycles, vehicles such as a backhoe, came out to the rally, which was in support of a young boy fighting a rare disease. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News Some vintage rides were also present for the rally. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News Bike Rally. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Community members and motorcycle enthusiasts gathered together Thursday evening to support a young boy fighting a rare illness.

The bike rally was put together for the young boy who is undergoing surgery which could potentially leave him blind.

The hope is to give the boy a positive memory should such a fate befall him.

A procession of motorcycles made their way to the municipal parking lot by the library, Sept. 10, starting from Wal-Mart. The motorcycles were joined by some vintage vehicles, decorated pick-up trucks and larger trucks such as a garbage truck.