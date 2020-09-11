Bikers gather to celebrate Sylvan Lake boy fighting rare disease

Community members and motorcycle enthusiasts gathered together Thursday evening to support a young boy fighting a rare illness.
The bike rally was put together for the young boy who is undergoing surgery which could potentially leave him blind.
The hope is to give the boy a positive memory should such a fate befall him.
A procession of motorcycles made their way to the municipal parking lot by the library, Sept. 10, starting from Wal-Mart. The motorcycles were joined by some vintage vehicles, decorated pick-up trucks and larger trucks such as a garbage truck.