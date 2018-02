Sparks, Brownies, Guides and Pathfinders band together to make 30 bags of birthday goodies

Four girls groups got together to create something special for those using the Food Bank services recently.

The Sparks, Brownies, Guides and Pathfinders collected all the trimmings for a celebration and created 30 “birthdays in a bag.”

The bags were full of cake, chips, streamers and other items generally found at a birthday party.