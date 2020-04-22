Eagle Builders held a free barbecue to show support for truckers on the QEII at Junction 42. (Photo submitted by Eagle Builders)

Blackfalds business supports truckers working through COVID-19 with free burgers

Eagle Builders showed appreciation for truckers at Junction 42

Eagle Builders out of Blackfalds recently held a social distance barbecue to support truckers at Junction 43.

Truckers coming down the QEII were treated to a free burger, pop and gift basket which Jesse Hawiuk, Eagle Builders business development manager, said was a way for the company to show how thankful they are for the essential service.

“We often take them for granted but items have to keep moving around and we as a society really rely on logistics. We need everything we order on Amazon to the basic necessities like food and water,” he said.

Over the course of April 20, Eagle served between 225 to 250 burgers to truckers from all over north America including northern Alberta, Washington and Saskatchewan.

“I know in times like this, we rely on the shipping industry even more and we as a company wanted to express our gratitude for them. The best way we could do that was by cooking up some burgers,” he said.

Hawiuk said Eagle Builders relies heavily on the shipping industry for their operations.

“We rely on owner/operators and third-party companies to ship our panels,” he said. “These guys are away from their families for long periods and they work long hours.

“With a lot of the restaurants and the stops being closed, we thought it would be a good idea to serve some burgers and pops, along with a party pack for them.”

Eagle builders used their own barbecue and had all the appropriate social distancing measures in place to protect themselves, their community and the truckers stopping by.

“We wore gloves and masks and we didn’t touch anything with our hands,” he said. “All of the pop was put into bags and the condiments were all individual packets. We made preloaded bags for them, cooked the burgers and then put them in the foil.

“The truckers came and we kept out social distance. Junction 42 is a big space where they park, so it wasn’t a problem to maintain distance and the safety of us and them.”

Hawiuk added, “We do plan on showing our gratitude to other industries. We as a society heavily rely on a lot of people and we want to show appreciation to the people going to work and putting their necks out on the line. We are thankful and we want them to know it.”


