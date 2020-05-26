Bottle Drive fundraiser planned for new Eckville playground

The Eckville Fundraising Society will be collecting bottles at the Co-op grocery store on May 29

The Eckville Fundraising Society is going forward with one last fundraiser before the school year ends.

The bottle drove, being held in the Co-op grocery store parking lot on May 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., will be a push for funds towards the new playground going in at Eckville Elementary School.

There will also have people driving around doing pick ups for those who do not want to leave their homes, said Tiphany Eliuk, president of the society.

“We are just hoping that we can get a little bit more, that just helps us that much more towards the playground,” added Eliuk.

She explained any little bit contributed helps as they need to have overhead money for if any problems arise during the build as well as for repairs in the future.

“Plus we also fund field trips and all the other things at our school,” she continued.

Eliuk said the society normally would have done about four more fundraisers before the end of the school year, but the bottle drives offer a COVID-19 safe route.

The drive on Friday will adhere to social distancing and sanitization guidelines during drop off and pick up.

Anyone looking to arrange for their bottles to be picked up on Friday can reach out to the Eckville Fundraising Society Facebook page or to Eliuk directly at 403-396-5245.

As of publication there is still no set date for build on the new playground, but the society has their eyes set on August.

