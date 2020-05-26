File Photo.

Bottle Drive fundraiser planned for new Eckville playground

The Eckville Fundraising Society will be collecting bottles at the Co-op grocery store on May 29

The Eckville Fundraising Society is going forward with one last fundraiser before the school year ends.

The bottle drove, being held in the Co-op grocery store parking lot on May 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., will be a push for funds towards the new playground going in at Eckville Elementary School.

There will also have people driving around doing pick ups for those who do not want to leave their homes, said Tiphany Eliuk, president of the society.

“We are just hoping that we can get a little bit more, that just helps us that much more towards the playground,” added Eliuk.

She explained any little bit contributed helps as they need to have overhead money for if any problems arise during the build as well as for repairs in the future.

“Plus we also fund field trips and all the other things at our school,” she continued.

Eliuk said the society normally would have done about four more fundraisers before the end of the school year, but the bottle drives offer a COVID-19 safe route.

The drive on Friday will adhere to social distancing and sanitization guidelines during drop off and pick up.

Anyone looking to arrange for their bottles to be picked up on Friday can reach out to the Eckville Fundraising Society Facebook page or to Eliuk directly at 403-396-5245.

As of publication there is still no set date for build on the new playground, but the society has their eyes set on August.

Eckville

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Last day of classes moved to June 19 for Sylvan Lake students

Just Posted

Survey shows large per cent of Sylvan Lake business negatively affected by COVID-19

Responses to Business Resiliency Survey show many unsure if they could last the next three months

Falling COVID-19 case numbers ‘an excellent sign’

762 active cases in Alberta

Sylvan Lake waiting for better days

Local businesses are used to weathering the ups and downs of summer

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for all Canadian workers

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Last day of classes moved to June 19 for Sylvan Lake students

Classes for students in Chinook’s Edge and RDCRS will end a week early on June 19

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Drug trafficking charges laid in central Alberta investigation

Investigation included Ponoka, Brazeau, Leduc counties

Scotiabank Q2 profit down from year ago as provisions for credit losses soar

Second-quarter profit reported

Canada Pension fund manager posts 3.1 per cent annual return for 2019-20

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board releases report

‘Vancouver model’ marries dirty money and Chinese capital flight, inquiry hears

Criminologist speaks at Cullen Commission

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

Misgivings were greatest in Quebec

Salmon expected to begin arriving soon at Fraser River landslide: DFO

Salmon expected to begin arriving soon at Fraser River landslide: DFO

Canadian Judicial Council won’t appeal harsh ruling of its investigation of judge

Canadian Judicial Council won’t appeal harsh ruling of its investigation of judge

Most Read