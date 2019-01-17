Bower Place expansion plans underway

Bower Place will have quite the revamp as it gets Sunterra Market and Marshall’s later in 2019.
It’s been an exciting time at Bower Place with their Great Indoors Market space, which will stick around until March 31st.
Red Deerians can expect Sunterra Market and Marshall’s
The QE2 and area road conditions in central Alberta were partly snow covered
The next step is a project plan for “Phase One” construction
Lakers took on Camrose Jan. 10 at home and waked away with a 76-65 win
Sylvan Lake’s Lexie Libby undergo an operation for a new kidney, donated by her sister Emma.
Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
One plane crashed after its crew ejected safely, the other crew also ejected but they have not been found
The alleged gang rape took place at a Halifax-area military base in 2015
The government had estimated that it was a $200-million a year operation, instead estimates now peg the problem at $1 billion annually
Each year in Canada, approximately 900 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma
Minister Shannon Phillips speaks to concerns around the Bighorn Country
Emery denied the allegations, but a Toronto woman says she is not the only one speaking out
The team counted 29 craters that were no older than 290 million years
The second annual event was held Jan. 11-13.
At least two shows on Netflix’s Canadian platform briefly use actual footage of the 2013 tragedy
Boulton will be writing songs in Nashville in 2019
