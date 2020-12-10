Brightly lit Sylvan Lake house a local holiday tradition

Locals look forward to the holiday spectacle put together every year at Ramie and Alexis Tucker’s

The home of Ramie and Alexis Tucker, located at 97 Lakeway Blvd., is a brightly lit holiday spectacle, one the locals look forward to every year. (Photo Submitted)

It is the most wonderful time of the year, and one of the best ways to get into the holiday season is taking in the light displays decorating many homes.

At the top of the list of places to visit in Sylvan Lake is the home of Ramie and Alexis Tucker in Lakeway Landing.

What started as a way to bring their family together, has turned into a light show spectacle the whole town enjoys every year.

“It really started more as a family time thing, we would get together and decorate,” Ramie said.

“I would say Christmas is our children’s favourite time of the year,” Alexis added.

After years of expanding the light display, the joy has now extended to the entire town.

One of Ramie’s favourite experience is watching people come over to the house just to take in the show, which is set to music that is listened to on the radio.

“He loves seeing the families pull up to watch the light show,” Alexis said. “Almost every year the senior’s bus comes by as well, and it is just great.”

The couple says they have seen their neighbours sitting in the car listening to the music play over the radio and taking in the light show.

“I think they love it,” Ramie said.

Comments come in every year from locals about how much they love the decorations put up at the Tucker’s house.

Some say they look forward to stopping by all year round. Others say they use it as a bribe to get their children to do their chores.

“Coming to see this display is now becoming a tradition for my family on the eve of Christmas eve!” Amanda Johnson wrote on Facebook.

Candy Lackie said, “We look forward to this every single year!! This house is seriously amazing!!”

Ramie says the fully decorated house began simply, and he is “allowed to add one thing” every year to his display.

The first item he built for the outdoor decorations was a couple “leaping arches.”

“I remember in school we learned how to set up these sorts of things, and one day I just thought it would be fun. The first thing I built was leaping arches – where the light would bounce back and worth,” he explained.

The entire light show is run through computer programming and control boxes Ramie designs himself.

“I can control the colour of every single lightbulb,” he said.

The number of lights used to create the display is unknown. Ramie says he stopped keeping track a few years ago.

The tree set up he has as part of the display, and is a family-favourite, has at least 1,000 lightbulbs, he says.

“If you asked me a few years ago I would know exactly how many I had,” Ramie said.

The full set up takes some time to put together. The Tuckers sometimes start in September setting up the beloved light show.

They work and add each element as time allows. All together it takes roughly a full month to put everything up. the Programming, Ramie says, takes the most time.

“We are running out of space. I would love to do something on a larger site, if money and time were not an issue,” he said.

“I think we would love to do a huge display at like Town Hall, if we could,” said Alexis. “We only have so much square footage here.”

The couple is also looking into way to use their holiday light display as a fundraiser for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. However, that is something they are looking into for a future endeavour.

The light show is on display every night at 97 Lakeway Blvd. in Sylvan Lake and the music can be listened to over the car radio at 91.1 FM.

“We didn’t want to disturb our neighbours with the music, so the radio seemed like the best way to go,” Ramie said.