The home of Ramie and Alexis Tucker, located at 97 Lakeway Blvd., is a brightly lit holiday spectacle, one the locals look forward to every year. (Photo Submitted)

The home of Ramie and Alexis Tucker, located at 97 Lakeway Blvd., is a brightly lit holiday spectacle, one the locals look forward to every year. (Photo Submitted)

Brightly lit Sylvan Lake house a local holiday tradition

Locals look forward to the holiday spectacle put together every year at Ramie and Alexis Tucker’s

It is the most wonderful time of the year, and one of the best ways to get into the holiday season is taking in the light displays decorating many homes.

At the top of the list of places to visit in Sylvan Lake is the home of Ramie and Alexis Tucker in Lakeway Landing.

What started as a way to bring their family together, has turned into a light show spectacle the whole town enjoys every year.

“It really started more as a family time thing, we would get together and decorate,” Ramie said.

“I would say Christmas is our children’s favourite time of the year,” Alexis added.

After years of expanding the light display, the joy has now extended to the entire town.

One of Ramie’s favourite experience is watching people come over to the house just to take in the show, which is set to music that is listened to on the radio.

“He loves seeing the families pull up to watch the light show,” Alexis said. “Almost every year the senior’s bus comes by as well, and it is just great.”

The couple says they have seen their neighbours sitting in the car listening to the music play over the radio and taking in the light show.

“I think they love it,” Ramie said.

Comments come in every year from locals about how much they love the decorations put up at the Tucker’s house.

Some say they look forward to stopping by all year round. Others say they use it as a bribe to get their children to do their chores.

“Coming to see this display is now becoming a tradition for my family on the eve of Christmas eve!” Amanda Johnson wrote on Facebook.

Candy Lackie said, “We look forward to this every single year!! This house is seriously amazing!!”

Ramie says the fully decorated house began simply, and he is “allowed to add one thing” every year to his display.

The first item he built for the outdoor decorations was a couple “leaping arches.”

“I remember in school we learned how to set up these sorts of things, and one day I just thought it would be fun. The first thing I built was leaping arches – where the light would bounce back and worth,” he explained.

The entire light show is run through computer programming and control boxes Ramie designs himself.

“I can control the colour of every single lightbulb,” he said.

The number of lights used to create the display is unknown. Ramie says he stopped keeping track a few years ago.

The tree set up he has as part of the display, and is a family-favourite, has at least 1,000 lightbulbs, he says.

“If you asked me a few years ago I would know exactly how many I had,” Ramie said.

The full set up takes some time to put together. The Tuckers sometimes start in September setting up the beloved light show.

They work and add each element as time allows. All together it takes roughly a full month to put everything up. the Programming, Ramie says, takes the most time.

“We are running out of space. I would love to do something on a larger site, if money and time were not an issue,” he said.

“I think we would love to do a huge display at like Town Hall, if we could,” said Alexis. “We only have so much square footage here.”

The couple is also looking into way to use their holiday light display as a fundraiser for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. However, that is something they are looking into for a future endeavour.

The light show is on display every night at 97 Lakeway Blvd. in Sylvan Lake and the music can be listened to over the car radio at 91.1 FM.

“We didn’t want to disturb our neighbours with the music, so the radio seemed like the best way to go,” Ramie said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp accepting toy donations in exchange for skills camp

Just Posted

The home of Ramie and Alexis Tucker, located at 97 Lakeway Blvd., is a brightly lit holiday spectacle, one the locals look forward to every year. (Photo Submitted)
Brightly lit Sylvan Lake house a local holiday tradition

Locals look forward to the holiday spectacle put together every year at Ramie and Alexis Tucker’s

Many residents took to the ice at Twin Lakes as well as the park's snow-covered hills Friday, Nov. 20. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
Stay safe on ice this winter

Alberta Health Services gives tips to stay safe while playing on the ice this winter season

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided more details about the government’s plan over the next four weeks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
COVD-19 vaccine to be available in Alberta next week

Doctors, ICU nurses and long-term care workers first in line

File Photo
Sylvan Lake’s lighthouse: The only inland lighthouse between the Pacific Coast and Lake Winnipeg

The Sylvan Lake Rotary Club is selling a limited number of granite stones around the lighthouse

Maple Ridge will be getting a new ACT team to help people with severe mental health challenges. (Black Press)
AHS: Helping manage anxiety after loss

Tips on how to manage worry and anxiety

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Premier Jason Kenney is rejecting criticism he waited too long to bring in sweeping lockdown anti-COVID measures, labelling such talk “Alberta bashing.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
‘Alberta bashing:’ Kenney rejects criticism he waited too long on COVID rules

Alberta’s daily infection numbers have been over 1,000 since Nov. 24

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. An agency that investigates serious police actions is looking into the shooting death of a man involving Mounties in northwestern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Investigators looking into shooting death involving Alberta RCMP

ASIRT will examine the actions of police and the RCMP will investigate the man and his conduct

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growth’s Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Canopy Growth Corp. says it is ceasing operating at five facilities across the country and laying off 220 workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canopy Growth to close five facilities across Canada, lay off 220 workers

The company says about 220 employees will be impacted by the closures

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
One confirmed case of COVID-19 at Rimbey’s Valley View Manor

As COVID-19 cases rise within and surrounding the Town of Rimbey, the town is following all provincial mandates

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes third country after the U.K. and Bahrain to approve the Pfizer vaccine

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP was called to a report of a fight at an Okanagan Landing Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 31, but issued the homeowner a ticket under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for having too many people at the party. (Black Press file photo)
Alberta man charged with assault after Indigenous man beaten, car rear-ended

RCMP in Airdrie have laid charges after the Indigenous man says his car was rear-ended and he was beaten with a baton

Most Read