Burger sales net nearly $1,700 for H.J. Cody program

Thanks to Lodge 43 and Chris Jervis, owner of Crucial Diesel in Sylvan Lake, students enrolled in H.J. Cody High School’s industrial education program will have new equipment to use and learn with.

Lodge 43’s Burger of the Month in May was the Crucial Burger – a lot of meat, sandwiched between a soft pretzel bun and topped with a chicken wing. Lodge 43 donated $2 from every burger sold and Jervis matched that donation.

“It was a fantastic experience,” Jervis said of working with Lodge 43 and H.J. Cody. “Hopefully this will get a lot of kids interested in the trades.”

Industrial education covers mechanics, welding, carpentry, sheet metal and autobody and the program’s teacher, Randall Prediger, was excited for the opportunity to pick out new items for his students.

“What a blessing,” Prediger said of the donation. “It’s awesome. It caught me off guard, but that just goes to show the outstanding commitment from members of our community.”

Lodge 43 raised almost $500 from burger sales; Jervis contributed $500; Canadian Tire, where the shopping spree took place, also contributed $500 and gave Prediger an employee discount for the items he purchased; and community members also donated about $200. In the end, almost $1,700 was raised for the industrial education program and, with the Canadian Tire discount, Prediger was able purchase about $3,000 worth of products for his classes.

“We filled up four shopping carts of stuff we need in our shop,” said Prediger. He was able to get items such as precision tools, cleaning compounds, an air compressor and more.

“It’s unbelievable, what they did,” he said. “The community in general always seems to come to the rescue somehow, some way. And this is another great example.”

“I didn’t realize they had all that over at the high school,” Jervis said of the work industrial education covers. “Whatever the kids need. That’s what this was really about.”

Jervis also offered the use of his new shop, once it’s up and running, and invited the industrial education class to take a field trip.

“We want to show them the diesel end of things, because they don’t have that over at the school,” said Jervis.

Lodge 43’s September Burger of the Month is a spin on the classic chicken and waffles and all proceeds will be going to the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta.

