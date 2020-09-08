Call out for artists to bring vibrancy to Sylvan Lake alleyway

The new “Artist Alley” will put photographs, illustrations, paintings and designs onto doors downtown

A volunteer paints a flower on a window during one of the Town of Sylvan Lake’s past projects. The Town works to revitalize the downtown through various art and culture-based projects. Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Recreation and Culture’s Facebook page.

The Town of Sylvan Lake has put out a call for artists to supply work to a new “Artist Alley.”

The project will see 10 doors vinyl wrapped with submitted photographs, illustrations and paintings behind the Lakeland Plaza building.

“Artist Alley is a project that we wanted to position within the community that would bring life back downtown and create these cultural products that residents and visitors can connect to and visit and breeds vibrancy and arts and creativity into the community downtown,” said Kristen Shima, culture coordinator for the Town said in a phone interview.

Shima says the project was inspired by a similar one in Regina, Sask. and has allowed the Town to think outside the box.

“We wanted to bring that here to Sylvan Lake just because it helps with making our alleyways more interesting and a place to visit by adding something similar here to what they’re doing that was very successful,” Shima added.

To have a piece considered for the Artist Alley a high resolution (300 dpi) image of the artists painting, photograph, illustration or design has to be submitted to Shima at kshima@sylvanlake.ca before 4 p.m. on Sept. 14.

She is looking for pieces that are colourful, eye-catching, historical and reflect the “authenticity of Sylvan Lake,” but also pieces that bring diversity.

“We would love to see our local artists shine and be promoted there as their artwork for Artist Alley, but [we are] also including other parts of Alberta artists to bring diversity and different perspectives in.”

According to Shima the main component of Artist Alley is to bring the creative community together while also celebrating Alberta Culture Days.

“We are trying to highlight and promote our artists and also helping revitalize our downtown and improving the economy down there and connect it to the businesses and making it a cultural hub,” Shima continued.

“We’re just so excited about giving the opportunity to artists.”