A photo booth was set up at last year’s Capes and Crowns Ball for heroes, sidekicks, princes and princesses to show off their best side. File Photo

Capes and Crowns Ball returns to Sylvan Lake

Heroes and sidekicks, princesses and their prince charming are all invited to the ball

The Capes and Crowns ball is returning for a second year as the major fundraiser for kcs in Sylvan Lake.

After an overwhelmingly successful first year, the parent’s group behind the fundraiser are excited to raise needed funds for the early years school.

Kayla Webb, president of the kcs Parent’s Group, said the school’s needs have been re-evaluated since last spring’s event.

“The funding from this event will go, our school’s developing a new curriculum, so it’ll go towards new resources for that,” said Webb.

“We are looking at expanding some of our programs…for field trips, classroom supports anything that is needed to help the school run.”

READ MORE: Capes and Crowns Ball highlights

Inviting all superheroes, side-kicks, princes and princesses to first annual ball

Last year the event was very well received, and raised more than $9,000 for kcs. This year Webb and the organizers of the Capes and Crowns Ball hope to raise at least $10,000.

Part of the proceeds raised will be put aside for a future endeavour, according to Webb.

“We hope to upgrade our playground in the next couple of years… We put a bit away from last year’s event and will put some from this year’s away as well to help with that.”

Webb says one surprising outcome from last year’s ball, which has carried over to this year, is the community involvement and partnerships.

The Parent’s Group has partnered with Maby Rentals and Gifts to decorate the space at the Community Centre. The theme for the event will designed after the royal wedding, perfect for a ball.

Music will be provided by a highly sought after DJ from On the Mark Productions out of Red Deer.

And, the event will be visited by some very special guest. Queen and Princess of Arendelle, Elsa and Anna from Disney’s “Frozen” have accepted their invitation. As well, the caped crusader himself, Batman and from Marvel Comics Spider-man are expected to be in attendance.

“Capes and Crowns just seemed like a fitting theme, and it evokes the little kid in all of us. Who doesn’t want to be a prince or princess or be a superhero?” Webb said, adding all in attendance at the event are encouraged to dress up.

“What is great about this theme is a little girl can be a princess and her dad can still be a part of it by being Spider-man.”

For Webb, her favourite part is seeing all different aspect of the school come together to raise awareness for the kcs Association.

“We are a tiny school, and a lot of people forget that we are there, or are unaware of the programs we provide,” Webb said.

The Capes and Crowns Ball will be held on March 23 from 4-7 p.m. with a macaroni bar provided for supper.

Tickets for the event will be available until they are sold out. Webb says they are already more than half sold.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite, and are $35 each.

