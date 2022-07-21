Car show in support of Stollery Children’s Hospital returns to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake played host to about 95 vehicles July 16, for the first live charity car show in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital since 2019.

Sylvan Lake Stollery Charity Show 2022 saw a few hundred people drop by the parking lot at Emerge Church throughout the day. The Accelerated Revolution Foundation, which runs the event, raised about $4,000 for the Stollery Hospital, said organizer Crystal Rhayn-Koch, adding it was the group’s fourth largest donation in the eight years they’ve hosted the show.

For the last two summers because of COVID restrictions, the foundation ran a silent auction to keep the event’s fundraising goals alive and promote the show.

This event raised money through registration fees and a number of extra donations, including a hand-built and donated BMX draw for kids by donation courtesy of Millwoods Sport and Cycle and PF Designs, exotic car rides courtesy of Adrenalin Exotics, a 50/50 draw and vendors who donated cash to be able to vend at the event, including the Town of Sylvan Lake.

Returning to an in-person event was always the goal.

“Everyone had a great time,” said Rhayn-Koch. “It was hot and sunny despite the weather warnings. It was great to be out again and having fun with everyone. I truly missed the car scene so for myself, I feel great and very excited being back with our event.”

Rhayn-Koch originally started the event because she’s a ‘Stollery sibling.’ Her brother had a rare disease as a child and doctors at the Stollery Children’s hospital saved his life 35 years ago.

“Now I am a Stollery parent. My two-year-old son went into respiratory failure last September and the Stollery was there for us through it all.”

At first, doctors thought it was COVID or influenza causing the distress.

“Because he was born during COVID and had little access to outside germs, his first cold almost killed him,” she said.

“It was a five-day stay at the Stollery and even though we were in the midst of the fourth wave, Stollery let both my husband and I be there,” she added.

“(Stollery doctors, nurses and staff) played with our four-year old so he was distracted. They fed me as I was seven months pregnant at the time. Provided us food, clothes, and toiletries. We are forever grateful for their kindness and it reminded me why we support this great cause.”

While in the past, registrants have come from out-of-province and as far away as Texas, this year’s furthest traveller was from Okotoks.