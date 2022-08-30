Celebrate being Albertan

Sylvan Lake will be celebrating the first Alberta Day, Sept. 3 with an afternoon of family fun at Lion’s Legacy Park.

The province of Alberta officially came into being on Sept. 1, 1905. To recognize the occasion, the Alberta government recently established Sept. 1 as Alberta Day in perpetuity. Alberta Day gives communities an opportunity to celebrate Alberta’s history, heritage and culture.

Planned events include face painting, games and crafts from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then a magic show at the pier from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The fireworks will begin right after dark.

This event is free for everyone to attend.

