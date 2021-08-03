Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)

Centennial Park south parking lot will have new restrictions put in place

Restriction signage will be coming into effect in the Centennial Park South Parking Lot.

Parking and entry restriction signage will be coming into effect in the Centennial Park South Parking Lot.

The parking lot has become a gathering area in the early morning hours, said Director of Parks & Protective Services and Director of Emergency Management Ron Lebsack.

“The Town is receiving complaints from residents of the area that there are often groups of 20 and up vehicles in the parking lot until the early morning hours. The noise from vehicles and people is disruptive, making it hard for residents to sleep.”

The signage will be in effect nightly from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. and will be enforced by RCMP patrol.

If a vehicle is found within the restricted access area, the owner/occupant can receive a ticket for either trespassing or failure to obey a traffic control device, said Staff Sgt. Jeff McBeth.

“This would result in a monetary fine and their vehicle could be towed.”

The RCMP have also been receiving complaints from people.

“Numerous complaints about the noise being created by those who are gathering at this specific spot have been made. As a result, the best option is to restrict the access to this area for certain hours.”

The Town will be installing the signage in early August.

-Submitted

Previous story
New interim mayor will be appointed after Mayor Sean McIntyre announces departure
Next story
New Family Picnic and Fall Fest event hosted by the Lions Club

Just Posted

Premier Jason Kenney says two-thirds of Albertans are now fully vaccinated and over three quarters have received their first dose. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Alberta made right decision to remove COVID-19 measures says Kenney

Sylvan Lake Gulls centre fielder Jake Lanferman helped power the club to a pair of wins in Western Canadian Baseball League action over the weekend. (Advocate file photo)
Sylvan Lake Gulls move into tie for second in tight WCBL standings

(file photo)
New Family Picnic and Fall Fest event hosted by the Lions Club

RCMP (file)
UPDATE: Blackfalds RCMP investigate shooting