Centennial Park south parking lot will have new restrictions put in place

Parking and entry restriction signage will be coming into effect in the Centennial Park South Parking Lot.

The parking lot has become a gathering area in the early morning hours, said Director of Parks & Protective Services and Director of Emergency Management Ron Lebsack.

“The Town is receiving complaints from residents of the area that there are often groups of 20 and up vehicles in the parking lot until the early morning hours. The noise from vehicles and people is disruptive, making it hard for residents to sleep.”

The signage will be in effect nightly from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. and will be enforced by RCMP patrol.

If a vehicle is found within the restricted access area, the owner/occupant can receive a ticket for either trespassing or failure to obey a traffic control device, said Staff Sgt. Jeff McBeth.

“This would result in a monetary fine and their vehicle could be towed.”

The RCMP have also been receiving complaints from people.

“Numerous complaints about the noise being created by those who are gathering at this specific spot have been made. As a result, the best option is to restrict the access to this area for certain hours.”

The Town will be installing the signage in early August.

