A past Soroptimist International of Central Alberta event. file photo

Central Alberta Soroptimists now accepting applications for their awards

Applications are due Jan. 1st, 2019

Soroptimist International of Central Alberta is now accepting applications for its Live Your Dream Award, Violet Richardson Award and the Ruby Award: For Women Helping Women.

The Live Your Dream applications are due Jan. 1st, 2019 and this $2,500 cash award is granted to a woman with dependents who is the financial head of her household, has a financial need and is attending or has been accepted to an undergraduate degree program or a vocational/skills training program. For applications please contact Leah James at 403-896-8163 or leahajames@live.com.

The Violet Richardson Award applications are due Jan. 1st, 2019 and this award is a recognition program for young women ages 14-17 engaged in volunteer action within their communities or schools. Projects that benefit women and girls are especially valued. The club presents $500 to the winner and $500 to the charity of her choice. For applications please contact Sue Barthel at 403-346-7635 or susanbarthel1@gmail.com

The Ruby Award honors women who are making extraordinary differences in the lives of other women. Some women work to improve conditions for women and girls through their personal or volunteer efforts; others do so through professional avenues. This recipient will be a woman who would inspire and encourage other women and has worked to improve the lives of women and girls. These applications are due Jan. 1st, 2019. For applications please call Sherri Smith at 403-391-7912 or sherrismith946@gmail.com

Soroptimist International of Central Alberta is part of a global women’s organization whose members volunteer to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. See our website at www.soroptimistcentralalberta.ca, and visit us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

-Submitted by Soroptimist International of Central Alberta

Previous story
WATCH: CP Holiday Train rolls into Lacombe

Just Posted

Central Alberta Soroptimists now accepting applications for their awards

Applications are due Jan. 1st, 2019

Sylvan Lake Pirates hockey team add tally to win column

The Pirates won versus the Westlock Warriors on Dec. 9

Another successful year for the Sylvan Lake Charity Check stop

The annual charity drive took place on Dec. 8 on 47 Avenue between Shoppers and McDonald’s.

Spray Park Committee hosting kid friendly New Year’s Eve party

The Sylvan Lake Spray Park Committee is hosting the Kids Countdown Party fundraiser on Dec. 31

Sylvan Lake Grade 6 students learn about municipal government first-hand

Grade 6 students are learning about municipal government and attended Monday’s Council meeting

Retired B.C. teacher a YouTube Sudoku sensation

A retired Kelowna teacher has amassed quite the following online by teaching the art of solving a Sudoku puzzle.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May wins party no-confidence vote, but troubles remain

May won the vote of 317 Conservative legislators with a 200-117 tally

Firm says trees obstructing vision at Humboldt Broncos crash intersection

Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured in the collision at an intersection north of Tisdale

‘Abandoned’ cats, kittens never in distress says SPCA

Alberta SPCA finishes investigation

Three victims of ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest suing Alpine Canada

The victims are also seeking $150,000 each in punitive damages

Trudeau names four new senators, filling every seat in the Senate

Trudeau has appointed 49 senators since becoming prime minister and will have the chance to appoint more in 2019

Judge gives Michael Cohen 3 years in prison

Judge William H. Pauley III said Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion

Humboldt Broncos, cannabis, Fortnite: Here are Canadians’ top Google searches for 2018

When celebrities died or Canada Post went on strike, Canada turned to Google

Condominium market still ‘a lot better’ than normal in Vancouver suburbs

The Fraser Valley, east of Metro Vancouver, has long been considered a more affordable haven for first-time homebuyers.

Most Read