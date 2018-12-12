Central Alberta Soroptimists now accepting applications for their awards

Soroptimist International of Central Alberta is now accepting applications for its Live Your Dream Award, Violet Richardson Award and the Ruby Award: For Women Helping Women.

The Live Your Dream applications are due Jan. 1st, 2019 and this $2,500 cash award is granted to a woman with dependents who is the financial head of her household, has a financial need and is attending or has been accepted to an undergraduate degree program or a vocational/skills training program. For applications please contact Leah James at 403-896-8163 or leahajames@live.com.

The Violet Richardson Award applications are due Jan. 1st, 2019 and this award is a recognition program for young women ages 14-17 engaged in volunteer action within their communities or schools. Projects that benefit women and girls are especially valued. The club presents $500 to the winner and $500 to the charity of her choice. For applications please contact Sue Barthel at 403-346-7635 or susanbarthel1@gmail.com

The Ruby Award honors women who are making extraordinary differences in the lives of other women. Some women work to improve conditions for women and girls through their personal or volunteer efforts; others do so through professional avenues. This recipient will be a woman who would inspire and encourage other women and has worked to improve the lives of women and girls. These applications are due Jan. 1st, 2019. For applications please call Sherri Smith at 403-391-7912 or sherrismith946@gmail.com

Soroptimist International of Central Alberta is part of a global women’s organization whose members volunteer to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. See our website at www.soroptimistcentralalberta.ca, and visit us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

-Submitted by Soroptimist International of Central Alberta