Central Alberta’s Royal LePage wins Office of the Year

Norm Jensen (centre) accepts the award of Office of the Year on behalf of all four offices in Central Alberta. Jensen os the owner-managers of the comapny in Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail and Stettler. Photo Submitted

Four Central Alberta offices of Royal LePage are still riding high after winning a coveted Office of the Year award.

The award is given out each year to an office, or a company of offices, within the Royal LePage network that has outstanding work.

Norm Jensen, owner of Royal LePage Network Realty Corp., with offices in Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail and Settler, said the award was based on growth and community involvement.

The company started in 2000 with only five agents, now it employs more than 90 agents in its four offices.

“We are one of the fastest growing companies across Canada, that’s part of the reason we won,” Jensen said in a phone interview.

The other reason the company was named Office of the Year was due to their commitment to the betterment of their community.

According to Jensen, the goal of the Royal LePage offices is to “serve the communities” they are a part of.

The four Network Realty offices in Central Alberta do that by donating money to charity and supporting worthy projects.

In the past four years they have donated roughly $300,000 to the women’s shelter and also helped to create an emergency centre for abused seniors.

“Senior abuse is everywhere and it isn’t heard about as much as say, women’s abuse,” Jensen said of the first centre of its kind in Central Alberta.

The award is given out to one of the over 600 Royal LePage offices across Canada each year.

Jensen said it is pretty astounding to think about.

“We beat out offices in Ontario and Quebec for this award and that’s pretty amazing.”

The award was handed out at an owners conference in Phoenix, AZ.

“It was pretty incredible,” Jensen said of receiving the award for the Central Alberta offices.

“It’s everyone collectively, who worked together and for our communities who made it possible.”



