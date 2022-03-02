Chamber board welcomes three new faces

With a continuing aim to foster a thriving economy through local efforts, the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce elected three new members to their board Feb. 17.

Local business owner Chris Bower, bank manager Vaughn Taylor and lawyer Irvin Bautista will be officially sworn March 17. The first meeting of the new board of directors is also when the Chamber elects a board member as the new vice-president.

Leigh Ostiguy, Darin Buch, Holly Bilodeau, Chris Jervis, Angela Ziefflie, and Randy Patton are the other members on the Chamber board.

Taylor, who has a special place for Sylvan Lake in his heart says he looks forward to working with local businesses to recognize potential opportunities and “to make Sylvan Lake a more attractive place to own a business for both existing and prospective business owners.”

With over a two-decade-long experience of business operations in Sylvan Lake, as a new member of the Chamber board, Bowers looks forward to networking and connecting. He appreciates the passion of local business owners.

“I want to see the organization succeed more in its advocacy, particularly in building lasting relationships with the local businesses and residents,” said Bautista.

The Chamber aims to appoint a diverse representation of businesses in Sylvan Lake, said Chamber executive director Denise Williams.

Chamber operations are put together by a dedicated team of 12 volunteers, one full-time employee, and one working part-time.

The executive board is comprised of David Phillips, Brad Bromley, and Charlie Everest.

“The last two years we have not been able to hold events or do projects that we would typically rely upon. But despite that, what we were able to do, we were able to do well… our annual golf tournament and business awards events were a success.”

During the trying times of Covid, the Chamber was benefitted from wage subsidies, and a federal shop local grant, the impact of which will be felt in 2022, shared Williams.

With restrictions now being relaxed, Williams shared the relief and optimism to plan and launch initiatives with more confidence.

“We are starting this year with a loss of a grant from the Town of Sylvan Lake to continue facilitating the Waterfront Commercial District Revitalization Committee. Unfortunately, the budget didn’t allow for it this year. But we are pleased that the mission of revitalizing downtown Sylvan Lake continues in 2022 as a town-run committee.”

After bringing back the After-Hour Business Mixers, the Chamber has also scheduled the Annual Chamber Golf Tournament June 10 and is reimagining the Business Awards flagship event. Chamber’s Sylvan Eats is a Dining Guide for Sylvan Lake that will be in circulation in April throughout the year.

In response to Covid-19 and in an attempt to promote local businesses, the Chamber has launched the Sylvan Lake Town App.

The Chamber currently consists of about 175 members. For more information or to sign up as a member visit sylvanlakechamber.com. The Chamber welcomes businesses of all sizes as well as non-profit organizations.