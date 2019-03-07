File Photo

Chances to volunteer at Sylvan Lake Habitat build begin

The first volunteer build will be held on March 15 with the Mayor’s Build

Sylvan Lake’s first Habitat for Humanity build is ready for volunteers to pick up a hammer and lend a hand.

March 15 marks the first volunteer day. Up until that point professional builders and trades people have been hard at work preparing the site, and completing more technical aspects of the build.

Many of the builders have volunteered their time to see the construction of the tri-plex completed.

Construction of the tri-plex began in December, with the ground breaking in October.

The volunteer day on March 15 is being called the Mayor’s Build. Residents from Sylvan Lake will have the opportunity to work alongside Mayor Sean McIntyre on the first day of volunteering.

“By volunteering at The Vista triplex, Sylvan Lakers can help create change in their community through affordable homeownership,” a press release from Habitat for Humanity Red Deer states.

The Mayor’s Build filled up very quickly, but there are other volunteer opportunities to come with this build.

Chances to volunteer on The Vista tri-plex are outlined on the Habitat for Humanity Red Deer website, and will continue throughout the spring and summer until the homes are completed.

The Vista tri-plex will be home to three families, who will provide 500 hours of volunteer time toward the build.

The Dodd family, Redford family and Schatz family, out of both Sylvan Lake and Red Deer, have been chosen as the three families who will take possession this coming fall.

A list of volunteer opportunities is available online. The build days begin at 9 a.m. and usually go until 4:30 p.m.

To lend a hand as a volunteer with the Habitat Vista build, register online at www.volunteerhub.habitatreddeer.com or contact the Volunteer Coordinator for questions at 403-309-6080 ext. 103 or volunteer@habitatreddeer.ca.

Sylvan Lake resident shares self-love journey through boudoir photos with ileostomy bag

