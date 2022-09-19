Tickst for the Sept. 29 show are available at Once Again New & Consignment Boutique. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Tickst for the Sept. 29 show are available at Once Again New & Consignment Boutique. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Charity fashion show supporting Community Partners

Helping others, one ensemble at a time.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Jeanette Mitten, owner of Once Again New & Consignment Boutique, will be hosting a fashion show at Sun Of A Beach restaurant on Lakeshore Drive. Monies raised at the event will go to Sylvan Lake’s Community Partners Association.

Tickets for the fashion show, available at the Once Again store, are $45 each and include one beverage, an appetizer and entertainment by Canadian singer/songwriter Randi Boulton. The doors will open at 5 p.m., with the fashion show starting at 6 p.m. and Boulton hits the stage at 6:30 p.m. Fashion and entertainment for a good cause.

Charity and DonationsCommunityFashionfundraiser

Previous story
Treat yourself to a day out
Next story
Sylvan Lakers participate in annual Terry Fox Run

Just Posted

Tickst for the Sept. 29 show are available at Once Again New & Consignment Boutique. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Charity fashion show supporting Community Partners

Some of the participants in this year’s Terry Fox Run, which raised $5,425. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Sylvan Lakers participate in annual Terry Fox Run

The Flags of Remembrance ceremony has been moved to observe the Queen’s passing. (File photo)
Flags of Remembrance event moved to Sept. 24

Britain’s King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool via AP)
Alberta declares provincial day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, no statutory holiday