Charity fashion show supporting Community Partners

Tickst for the Sept. 29 show are available at Once Again New & Consignment Boutique. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Helping others, one ensemble at a time.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Jeanette Mitten, owner of Once Again New & Consignment Boutique, will be hosting a fashion show at Sun Of A Beach restaurant on Lakeshore Drive. Monies raised at the event will go to Sylvan Lake’s Community Partners Association.

Tickets for the fashion show, available at the Once Again store, are $45 each and include one beverage, an appetizer and entertainment by Canadian singer/songwriter Randi Boulton. The doors will open at 5 p.m., with the fashion show starting at 6 p.m. and Boulton hits the stage at 6:30 p.m. Fashion and entertainment for a good cause.

