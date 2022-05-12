Charity pie auction welcomes baked donations to support local

Sylvan Lake’s long-standing tradition of a bake sale fundraiser that has donated thousands locally over the years will return to share its sweetness on June 11.

Baking enthusiasts are welcome to donate to the 1913 Days Charity Pie Auction sponsored by the Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners Association.

“I am looking forward to lots of participants and just everyone having some fun,” said program director Tracey Soroka.

The fundraiser has been on standby since the COVID-19 outbreak.

In past years, the event has auctioned a variety of pies, cakes, cupcakes and cinnamon buns among other baked items.

“I look forward to the auction again after not having it for a few years,” Soroka said.

The event will be held at the association’s office at 4936 50 Ave., starting at 2 p.m.

Proceeds from the highest selling cake and pie will be shared between the Community Partners Association and a charity of the donor’s choice.

The association hopes to find an auctioneer in time to run the event.

Anyone looking to donate or for more information contact Soroka at 403-887-9989.