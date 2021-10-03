Cheers to Sylvan Lakers who rebuilt the ravaged Pumpkin House

Facebook photo Facebook photo Facebook photo Facebook photo Facebook photo

Several locals woke up Saturday morning to discover, and report about wreckage at the Pumpkin House located at 50 St. and 48 Ave.

Residents were quick to react and had reversed the damage by Saturday afternoon.

The town of Sylvan Lake shared in a Facebook post this morning, “This community is amazing. In minutes, the Pumpkin House was back to its original state, but with a little extra love from its residents.

To everyone and anyone who made the effort to clean up and replace these pumpkins so that our community could continue to enjoy it.

Hard to put Into words how full our hearts are. We love you, Sylvan Lake. Thank you.”