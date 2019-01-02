Christmas Hampers delivered by Shadow Rider members

The Shadow Riders 4-H Club of the Benalto area made the holidays brighter for seven families. The club has been taking part in assembling hampers for those in need for 23 years.

Each member was tasked to bring two items to contribute to the allotted seven hampers. Parents as well as members assembled the goods into the hampers, as well as delivered them. The first four baskets were delivered to the Sylvan Lake Community Partners Center by a few members. The last three baskets were donated to Eckville Town Centre on Dec. 19. As community service is highly valued in 4-H, the members excitedly planned and and put together the hampers. The members delivered all the hampers with a smile on their faces, knowing they just made the holiday season better for a local family in need.