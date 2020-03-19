Christmas returns to Sylvan Lake as light displays turned on again

Residents in Sylvan Lake have turned their Christmas lights back on, as a show of solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world has shifted and terms like self-isolation and social distancing have become the norm.

However, staying home can be lonely and, as the term suggests, isolating. On March 19 the idea of spending the time at home as if it is Christmas once again.

The Facebook group Meanwhile in Sylvan Lake suggested residents in town should turn on their Christmas lights as a social distancing exercise.

Wednesday night, in the middle of March, Christmas returned to Sylvan Lake as many houses turned on their holiday lights still set up on homes.

Tara Boyd, one of the group members to first suggest the movement, said, “It would make for an uplifting social distancing activity to drive or walk around and check out the lights.”

Jan Norman, another group member said by turning on Christmas lights in town, it will help to cheer up neighbours in difficult times.

Photos of holiday lights are being shared using the hashtag Share The Sparkle.

Andrew MacDonald was one of the many how share the lights on his home. In his post he said turning on the light wasn’t about what was trending on social media.

“…it’s about giving hope and comfort in dark times. It’s about us coming together as a community, a province and as a country to say ‘we will beat this and that there is light at the end of the tunnel,’” MacDonald wrote on Facebook.

