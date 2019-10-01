Jen Baliant, events coordinator with the Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners Association, poses with this year’s collection of winter coats, boots, scarves, hats and mittens for the annual Coats for Kids and Families program. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Coats for Kids and Families program returns to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners Association’s annual program kicked off this season on Oct. 1

The annual Coats for Kids and Families program has returned to Sylvan Lake for another winter season.

Once again the Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners Association is collecting winter clothing to keep everyone warm from head to toe.

Jen Baliant, events coordinator with Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners Association, says the program is completely free to use and that donations are always welcome, but not required.

“They just come to the door and they say we need coats or boots or whatever and we bring them back here and we let them just take their time and see what they need,” said Baliant, adding the program has no application process.

The program provides warm outerwear, such as coats, scarves, mittens, toques and boots, for everyone from newborns to seniors.

Baliant added boots and ski pants are always in need because not many are donated and they go fast.

Donations of gently used coats, boots, toques, mittens or scarves will be accepted for the program all winter long.

During the month of October Seabreeze Cleaners and Crystal Clean Laundromat will also be accepting and cleaning any donations.

Clean donations can be dropped off at Community Partners Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The program, which began on Oct. 1, will run until mid- to late March depending on weather.

Pick ups can be made at anytime during Community Partner’s operating hours.

According to Baliant, last year’s Coats for Kids and Families saw 551 clients and a total of 1,567 items given out.

This year, she says, Community Partners is expecting numbers to be about the same, if not a little higher.

The Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners Association is located at 4936 – 50 Avenue. Those interested in more information can call 403-887-9989.

