École Our Lady of the Rosary School students relishing Christmas

Miss. Eleniak’s Grade 2 class creating a candy cane sale. Submitted photo Miss. Eleniak and Mrs. Dealurier besides The Mitten Tree. Every year the school council organizes the Train of Hope. This year students donated non-perishable food items and new unopened family games to assist with making the holidays a little brighter for other families, along with assisting in filling the shelves of Sylvan Lake Food Bank. The generosity of our families is incredible! The photo is of Miss. Cardinal’s grade 4 students sorting the large number of non-perishable food items donated. Mrs. Dealurier’s Grade 2 class with their candy canes.

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla