Comedy Night fundraiser returns to Sylvan Lake for its ninth year

The Optimist Club’s annual Comedy Night is set to return to Sylvan Lake later this month.

The ninth annual event held on April 27 will see a new venue this year, the Seniors Centre in the NexSource Centre.

Also new to the event this year is a DJ, who will play after the comedians are done to extend the event into the evening.

Megan Hanson, president of the Sylvan Lake Optimist Club, says the group is hoping the new venue and additions to the evening will take the event to the next level.

This year’s event will feature three comedians and a “New York comedy club” theme.

“So think like dark tables with lights on them and a brick backdrop and New York pizza and cheesecake,” said Hanson, adding the lead comedian has performed at the event in the past and is bringing the other two acts with him.

The night will serve as a fundraiser for a local youth project.

“We haven’t selected our specific donor, we will after we see what the proceeds are, but in the past we’ve donated to the Spray Park, we’ve donated to Camp Quality, we’ve done Community Partners… basically every local organization that serves youth has seen some of our dollars over the last number of years,” said Hanson.

Tickets to the 18+ event are $35 per ticket or $250 for a table of eight, which includes two bottles of wine.

Tickets are available online through Eventbrite, or for pick up at Sylvan Agencies or Eyes and Ears Optical and Hearing.

“We’ve got 200 tickets available, so we can fit quite a few in that space and it’s gone well so far, so we hopefully anticipate a sold out event,” Hanson said, adding they are “greater than halfway” sold out.

Tickets will be sold until the day before the event, but if there are any left they will be available at the door.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. on April 27 with comedy starting at 7 p.m. The DJ will pick up right after and will go until midnight alongside a silent auction, a bar and food all throughout the night.

“It’s just a great, fun night out. We don’t often get comedy in Sylvan Lake pretty much ever, so you don’t have to travel, your taxi costs are down,” explained Hanson. “It’s a really affordable way to come and support our local groups and we hope we have a full house.”

This year the Optimist Club is looking at hosting multiple fundraising events for the first time this year.

“With 20 brand new members I guess we’ll see how coordinated we can get… We’ve got a really good group,” said Hanson, adding they are looking at doing a ball tournament later in the summer.

Hanson said having multiple events will give the organization more to work with when it comes to donating than just writing a cheque from one event allowing them to make more of an impact with their donations.

