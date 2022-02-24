Community Partners offer infant and toddler supplies to those in need

The Infant Toddler Supermarket program offered by the Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association extends a hand to those who may benefit from the support of daily supplies for the younger ones.

“This is for parents who need an extra hand up with formula, baby food, diapers, clothes, and even furniture. This program is exclusively for Sylvan Lake and area residents and is absolutely free for those in need,” said Kjeryn Dakin, the Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association ambassador for the Watch, Like and Share campaign.

The complimentary program offers baby formulas, cereals, diapers and wipes among others products.

An initiative originally started by the Sylvan Lake Food Bank was later adopted by the Community Partners to allow greater accessibility among other children’s programs, said events coordinator Jen Baliant. This shift also allowed for longer hours of operation from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“With parents being off work due to the pandemic, we did see a lot more needing to access the program,” said Baliant. “This program is completely stocked by donations from community members. If you have any supplies you are not needing, please drop them off at our office,” she added.

The Infant Toddler Supermarket program assisted 125 families with various items during their last fiscal year running from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

Parenting can be tough and expensive, said Dakin, adding, this is where Community Partners step in to try and offer assistance where possible.

“We need to get the word out to as many people as possible that this program exists and is up and running right now. When you find yourself with financial challenges, especially as a young parent, it can be overwhelming. But Sylvan Lake Community Partners is here to help,” said Dakin.

To confirm qualification requirements or for further information reach out to Community Partners at 403-887-9989.