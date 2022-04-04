Community unites to fundraise for Sylvan Lake Food Bank

Sylvan Lake residents gathered to fundraise for the local food bank during the “Tasty Unity” event hosted by the Pharmasave Pelican Place March 31.

The event raised $1,500 in donations.

Given the increasing number of families making use of food bank services, pharmacy owner Onsy Tawadrous decided to fundraise for the non-profit organization.

Middle eastern sweets and coffee were served as part of the event.

“In the last couple of years, there were lots of challenges and lots of opinions and divides in the community. Everything was polarized. Now, we are trying to get back to normal and trying to just bring the community back together,” said Tawadrous.

The event was attended by members of town council. Sylvan Lake Mayor Megan Hanson and councilor Teresa Rilling were the guest speakers for the night and they shared thoughts on the importance of staying united.

“The message of the night is unity and being together in the community and that’s exactly what we need right now. We are all craving that in-person connection,” said Hanson.

All proceeds from ticket sales and donations will be used in support of the Sylvan Lake Food Bank.

“Our unity is our power,” said Tawadrous, adding the hopes to continue supporting local charity by holding the event quarterly.