Company raises funds for Central Alberta Humane Society

The employees at Rifco National Auto Finance were proud to present the Central Alberta Humane Society (CA Humane Society) with two cheques, raising over $41,000 for the 2018 year.

The Rifco Social Committee is the driving force behind the company’s culture of giving back, and staff are pleased to be able to assist the CA Humane Society with the important work they do in the community.

This is the first year Rifco has partnered up with the CAHS and it’s been a pleasure for Rifco to support such a great cause in their community. The staff vote on a charity every year to support and over the years have donated over $350,000 to local charities in Red Deer.

The money raised comes from staff fundraisers over the year and Rifco’s annual Charity Golf Tournament in August. “CA Humane relies on the generosity of our community to carry out the important work we are doing on behalf of not only the animals but the people of Central Alberta. Companies like Rifco who have a true social heart are helping us to make meaningful change.

“We are humbled by their generosity and thrilled to have been selected as their charity of choice.” Amber Mack, board chair, said.

Tara Hellewell, executive director of the Central Alberta Humane Society was overwhelmed by the support and generosity from all the golfers and sponsors.

“Donors like Rifco and all those that have supported this tournament are true change makers. This support allows us to provide key services to both animals and people. Together we are changing lives and giving second chances every day.”

-Submitted by Rifco