Customs and Classics revved into Sylvan Lake

The 13th annual show had 163 cars parked on the Meadowlands Golf Club driving range July 13

The 13th annual Customs and Classics Show and Shine revved into Sylvan Lake on Saturday.

The driving range at Meadowlands Golf Club was lined with 160 cars on July 13.

People came out to enjoy the warm summer sun, look at the vehicles, eat some BBQ and purchase 50/50 tickets.

To celebrate the annual events 13th anniversary held on the 13th day of the month, 13 awards were given out instead of the usual 10.

Listed below, in no particular order, are the 2019 trophy recipients:

George Thompson of Innisfail with a 1969 1/2 Dodge Super Bee

Curtis Johnson and Sherry Wolfe of Sylvan Lake with a 1932 Ford Model A Coupe

R Lee Cofield from Caroline with a 1959 Meteor Rideau

Brad Wilson of Sunbreaker Cove with a 1965 Pontiac GTO

Cindy and Jerry Germain of Bonnyville with a 1940 Chevrolet Cabriolet

Jeanette Dezall of Spruceview with a 1949 Chevrolet 1300

G. Jesso of Calgary with a 1950 Mercury

Shawn from Sylvan Lake with a 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback

Terry McLeod of Sylvan Lake with a 1956 Chevrolet Nomad

Diana and Russ Hamer with a 1957 Belair

Bob Doucette of Calgary with a 1967 Beaumont S.D. Convertible

Barry Haner of Red Willow with a 1953 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible

Jason Malmquist from Red Deer with a 1956 Ford F100

A variety of vehicles were on display at the Show and Shine, ranging from old to new and small to big. The show had something for everyone, including face painting for the kids. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

An event goer takes a closer look at one of the many cars on display at this year’s Custom and Classics Show and Shine on July 13. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News