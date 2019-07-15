Car enthusiasts wander among the 163 cars at Sylvan Lake’s 13th Annual Custom and Classics Show and Shine on July 13 at Meadowlands Golf Club. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Customs and Classics revved into Sylvan Lake

The 13th annual show had 163 cars parked on the Meadowlands Golf Club driving range July 13

The 13th annual Customs and Classics Show and Shine revved into Sylvan Lake on Saturday.

The driving range at Meadowlands Golf Club was lined with 160 cars on July 13.

People came out to enjoy the warm summer sun, look at the vehicles, eat some BBQ and purchase 50/50 tickets.

To celebrate the annual events 13th anniversary held on the 13th day of the month, 13 awards were given out instead of the usual 10.

Listed below, in no particular order, are the 2019 trophy recipients:

  • George Thompson of Innisfail with a 1969 1/2 Dodge Super Bee
  • Curtis Johnson and Sherry Wolfe of Sylvan Lake with a 1932 Ford Model A Coupe
  • R Lee Cofield from Caroline with a 1959 Meteor Rideau
  • Brad Wilson of Sunbreaker Cove with a 1965 Pontiac GTO
  • Cindy and Jerry Germain of Bonnyville with a 1940 Chevrolet Cabriolet
  • Jeanette Dezall of Spruceview with a 1949 Chevrolet 1300
  • G. Jesso of Calgary with a 1950 Mercury
  • Shawn from Sylvan Lake with a 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback
  • Terry McLeod of Sylvan Lake with a 1956 Chevrolet Nomad
  • Diana and Russ Hamer with a 1957 Belair
  • Bob Doucette of Calgary with a 1967 Beaumont S.D. Convertible
  • Barry Haner of Red Willow with a 1953 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible
  • Jason Malmquist from Red Deer with a 1956 Ford F100

 

A variety of vehicles were on display at the Show and Shine, ranging from old to new and small to big. The show had something for everyone, including face painting for the kids. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

An event goer takes a closer look at one of the many cars on display at this year’s Custom and Classics Show and Shine on July 13. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

A 1929 Ford Tudor Sedan displayed amongst the rows of cars on a sunny Saturday afternoon. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
Water Quality of Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

Customs and Classics revved into Sylvan Lake

The 13th annual show had 163 cars parked on the Meadowlands Golf Club driving range July 13

New support line available for Alberta farmers

AgSafe Alberta hotline there to help navigate new farm rules and regulations

Sylvan Laker putt to Alberta Junior Championship title

Carter Graf, 18, topped the scoreboard with one under par at Highwood Golf and Country Club

Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP take down drug ring, uncover guns and grenades

In June, Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP investigated a drug trafficking operation and arrested three

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Chamber hosts annual golf tournament

The annual golf tournament at Meadowlands Golf Club is a fundraiser for the Chamber

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals

Most Read