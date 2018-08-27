Cuts for a Cause raises $2,000 for Sylvan Lake Refugee Project

Cuts for a Cause was held on Aug. 25 at the Alliance Church

The Sylvan Lake Refugee Project once again held the Cuts for a Cause event over the weekend, just in time for back to school.

The day-long event brought in about $2,000 for the Refugee Project from 40 haircuts.

Three hairdressers donated their time to the cause, to give locals a new do just before heading back to school and books.

Davalyn Clark and Jenn Smith donated their time as stylists once again on Aug. 25. Joining the two was Mareeo, who is an apprentice hair dresser working in Red Deer.

Mareeo is from the first of four refugee families coming to Sylvan Lake for a better life. Mareeo and his family have been in Sylvan Lake for about five months.

The Sylvan Lake Refugee Project expects the other three families will make their journey to Sylvan Lake before the year is up.

The Refugee Project is raising money for the four families coming to Canada under private sponsorship. As such, all needs of the families are to be covered by the Sylvan Lake Refugee Project for the first year the families are in the country.

This includes, housing, bills, lessons and mundane things such as clothing.

The Refugee Project fundraises year round to help the four families as they transition from refugee camps to life in Sylvan Lake.

Haircuts given during Cuts for a Cause were done on a first come, first served basis, and by donation.

The members of the Sylvan Lake Refugee Project thanked each member of the community who came out to the Alliance Church on Saturday to support the cause.