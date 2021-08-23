Deborah Wiens is running for council

Deborah Wiens is running in the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 18 for a council position

Sylvan Lake is one of the fastest growing communities in Canada, said Wiens.

“Sylvan Lake Town council needs to ensure that we are addressing all future infrastructure and development while keeping in mind the needs of the community.”

Residents of Sylvan Lake often feel that they are the afterthought and not the priority when decisions are being made, she said.

“I often hear that they feel that only the tourists are being considered. I want to be involved in making sure every resident feels like they are considered in the decision-making process.”

Wiens works as a manager and is trained to be a mediator.

As well, she has worked on many boards, committees, and has volunteered for Big Brother and Big Sisters.

“Outside of my work life, I have always been involved in something over and above, it just is who I am.”

Past experiences have taught lessons such as not only to listen, but to hear people, said Wiens.

“Everyone wants to be heard and understood.”

Everyone has been so supportive during this run for council, said Wiens.

“It is due to the support that I have received from my family, and my friends that I believe that this is the next step in my journey.”

If people have any questions they can contact Wiens at deborah.wiens@outlook.com.