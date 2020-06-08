Digital programming to continue at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library through summer

The library hopes to reopen sometime in July, but will continue online programming moving forward

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hopes to reopen its doors to the public sometime in July.

Libraries in Alberta are expected to be given the green light to reopen in Phase Two of the province’s relaunch, however an official date for Phase Two has not yet been given.

Because there is no date for Phase Two of the plan, the Sylvan Lake library is working on its own reopening plan, and looking to sometime in July to do so.

“We have spent a lot of time planning for the re-opening of the library and what that will look for us here in Sylvan Lake. Since we don’t know exactly when Phase 2 will begin, we are hoping to be able to open our doors sometime in July,” Andrea Newland, director of the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library, said in an email.

While the library has been closed, the staff have been busy creating virtual programming for its patrons.

Since closing to the public the library has held virtual author readings, book clubs, story time and the anime club meets virtually to watch a new anime together.

Moving forward, Newland says these virtual events will continue.

“There will be no programs running inside the library until further notice. We are looking at outdoor programs and of course continuing with our highly successful virtual programs,” she said.

With programs running virtually or in an outdoor space moving forward, Newland says the Summer Reading Program will not be running this year out of the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library.

She said it was the safest option for the staff and patrons at this time.

“To support literacy and curiosity over the coming weeks while we remain closed, patrons are always able to place books and materials on hold, and we will mail them out.”

The library’s digital programming has been incredibly successful during the closure.

Many of the current lineup of digital programming is expected to make its way into the regular line up of programs offered by the library, once everything reopens.

A new event that has drawn a crowd has been the virtual trivia contests.

While digital programming will continue through the summer months, Newland says outdoor programming will take place in the library’s garden area, which is beginning to flourish with flowers and veggies beginning to sprout.

“Once our garden is ready, we are more than happy to donate our offerings to the Food Bank or members of the public if they are interested,” Newland said.

Reports from the Province say Phase Two of the relaunch is expected for June 19. There have also been reports the next phase may be moved up.