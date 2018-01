Exalted Ruler Hugh Lockhart of the Elks hands $1,800 cheque to Susan Samson, chair of the Urgent Care Committee. Photo submitted

The Elks cheque will go towards an obstetric Doppler in the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service

The Red Deer Elks Lodge #85 donated $1800.00 towards an obstetric Doppler which will detect fetal cardiac defects. This equipment will be installed in the new Advanced Ambulatory Care Service opening May 2018.