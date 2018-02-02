Don’t drive distracted

Distractions while driving can contribute to a fatality

Photo submitted.

Do you put on makeup at a red light or text while you’re driving? Driving while distracted is becoming enough of a concern that the month of February was dubbed Distracted Driving Month.

Although statistics from Alberta Transportation show the number of distracted driving convictions has gone down about 10 percent from 2015 to 2017, last year over 20,000 people were fined $287 and given three demerit points.

A recent advertising campaign from Alberta Transportation focuses on teenagers with one titled “Put urself before selfies” showing four young women getting ready to go out and ending in them nearly getting hit by another car while they try to take a selfie together.

The other one focuses on both friends and food:

According to the Alberta Transportation website, distracted driving includes:

  • using hand-held cell phones
  • texting or e-mailing (even when stopped at red lights)
  • using electronic devices like laptop computers, video games, cameras, video entertainment displays and programming portable audio players (e.g., MP3 players)
  • entering information on GPS units
  • reading printed materials in the vehicle
  • writing, printing or sketching
  • personal grooming (brushing and flossing teeth, putting on makeup, curling hair, clipping nails or shaving)

According to the Traffic Injury Research Foundation website “Despite increasing fines and penalties for distracted driving, nearly one in four fatal crashes in 2013 involved distraction.”

Police stress this is a big safety issue. Supt. Gary Graham, officer in charge of Alberta RCMP Traffic Services spoke to the real danger of distracted driving saying, “As a driver, you play a large part in ensuring our roads are safe.”

He stresses the importance of putting your cell phone away and focusing on the road.

“The message, then, is very simple: don’t increase your chance of being involved in a collision.”

Ninety seven per cent of over 130,000 convictions since distracted driving legislation was introduced were for using a hand-held electronic device such as a cell phone while driving. Brian Mason, minister of transportation has the final word:

“Distracted driving is dangerous at any time. Drivers need to be aware of all traffic around them, including other vehicles and vulnerable road users. Please focus on driving ­– and driving, alone.”


myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fox Run celebrates literacy with s’mores

Just Posted

Don’t drive distracted

Distractions while driving can contribute to a fatality

Music instructors to rock in third annual show

The House of Music will hold its instructors recital Feb. 11, at the Alliance church

Ron MacLean thrilled to be a part of Rogers Hometown Hockey

Red Deer native always happy to support Central Alberta events

Balzac Billy’s prediction is in

The prairie prognosticator did not see his shadow this morning

Red Deer’s Papa Baldy’s Pizza shop destroyed

Truck reverses full speed into front of shop

WATCH: All styles of hip hop move his world

DJ Sabatoge shows samples of the styles of dance he loves

UPDATE: Pipeline opponents vocal at Justin Trudeau town hall in Nanaimo

Prime Minister holds forum at Vancouver Island University gym

Canada to send largest-ever Winter Games delegation to Pyeongchang

Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women

Desjardins says that with penny long-gone the nickel’s days are numbered

First the penny, now the nickel. Coins could be on the chopping block as more move to cashless pay

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees 6 more weeks of winter

Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob

Super Fan: 81-year-old has attended every Super Bowl

Donald Crisman gives thoughts on 52nd Super Bowl featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots

Female coaches face bias, insecurities in joining all levels of sport: experts

UVic coach Dani Sinclair says woman are questioned a little bit more, possibly, than male coaches

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Alberta, B.C. resident charged with serious child pornography crimes

Jonathon Bruenig, 34, has links to Northwest Territories, northern British Columbia, and Australia

Most Read

  • Don’t drive distracted

    Distractions while driving can contribute to a fatality