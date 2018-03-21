Easter egg hunt to raise funds for spray park

The Sylvan Spray Park Committee is hosting an Easter party and egg hunt at H.J. Cody High school on March 31 to fundraise for the spray park.

The committee is aiming to raise $800,000 for the spray park and currently has raised around $40,000. It’s taken the committee around three years to build up their funds so far and the chair of the committee, Laura Lauder, expects the going will get easier.

“When we start[ed]at zero it’s really hard to get from zero to even what we’re at but I feel a lot more confident about where we’re at because from here it’ll just be easier,” Lauder said.

The fact the committee is not even half-way to their goal has made it challenging for the committee to apply for certain grants that require a higher amount of funding to already be in place before giving approval for the grant. Now that the committee finally has a bigger chunk of the funding raised, Lauder is feeling more optimistic about the fundraising process.

“Going forward it’s a lot easier to get…grants because we already have that money. We’re not such a liability anymore.”

The Town has given the committee the land for the park and will also provide landscaping and continuing upkeep once the park is open.

Lauder said the committee dwindled down for a bit but has recently added more members, including a professional grant writer, which has made the process become easier.

“It’s really hard when it’s just a couple of you but now that it’s probably a dozen or so of us working on this and bringing new energy and new ideas…I’m feeling a lot more confident and comfortable with our process,” Lauder said.

One of the things that was most important to the committee was that the park have a recycling water system so it wouldn’t be using the Town water all time. Lauder estimates that system alone as being between $250,000 to $300,000 which makes up a big chunk of their whole budget.

“That raises [the budget] significantly but that was very important to us so that’s a non-issue.”

Kids will be separated into age groups for the egg hunt with the older kids being given more of a challenge to find the eggs. The kids can use the eggs they collect to trade them in for treat bags.

Registration happens between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m and the egg hunt will start around 1 p.m.

Between 11 a.m – 1p.m. there will be a wide range of activities and entertainment for kids to participate in. There will be games, glitter tattoos, a balloon artist, a magician, face painting and more.

The whole event is being sponsored by Excalibur and Steffie Woima is donating their popcorn machine. The event is by donation and food will be for sale. All proceeds will go towards the spray park.

For more information on the committee and to get involved or donate, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SLSprayPark/



