Easter Sunrise Ceremony celebrated the resurrection of Christ

Memorial Presbyterian Church Rev. Steven Webb hosted an early morning Easter Sunrise Ceremony at the pier on April 17.

Over two dozen individuals attended the ceremony, which was a huge jump in the turnout from previous years’ service.

“It was great to see people come together and pray and sing,” said Webb. “The last two times of the service was just me and the camera.”

Beginning at 6:30 a.m., the 30-minute service presented scriptures and hymns. The ceremony was followed by a bonfire with fish, hot cross buns and coffee for attendees.

A web link to the service can be found on the Memorial Presbyterian Church Facebook page and the church website at slmpc.ca.