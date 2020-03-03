Eckville author pens thoughtful look at faith, religion and God in first book

Clinton Bezan published his first book “Truth Cries Out” in early February

An Eckville man has released his first book which studies God, faith and religion in the modern world.

Clinton Bezan said he felt compelled by God to write a book, something he had never contemplated before.

He had been looking for a way to connect with God, when he said he felt a nudge to share something with the world sometimes around Christmas 2018.

He said he denied the urge to write a while, but eventually sat down one day and started typing.

“I had no idea what I was writing about, no idea where it was going. I would write for 10 or 15 minutes and then stop and pick it up again the next day,” Bezan said.

Writing in short bursts, Bezan finished his book “Truth Cries Out” in about six weeks, and then entered into the task of editing the draft.

Because he didn’t set out with a goal in mind as to what to write, he said he was surprised to go back and reach that each writing session flowed into the next, and that everything made sense.

“It was what God wanted the world to know,” Bezan said.

The book is written in an almost scholarly way, while still being readable for every, Bezan says.

Within the 266 pages he creates an “honourable and constructive response to its self-created problems through science and secular reasoning and humanity’s need for God.”

“There is a difference between faith and religion, and lately religion has gotten a bad rap,” Bezan said.

“I hope this book is a thought provoking piece for everyone on the subject of faith and religion in our world.”

“Truth Cries Out” was self published through the Christian publisher Westbow Press in early February.

Bezan said it was important for him to work with a Christian publisher. After research into the what publishing entails, he decided self-publishing was the right avenue as he was able to retain the rights to his book and get it out to the masses.

He has already finished writing his second book and is currently in the process of editing it. Bezan says he has also started writing his third book.

“I never planned or thought about being a writer… So long as God has something he wants me to share I will continue to write,” he said.

“Truth Cries Out” is available to purchase through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Kobo.

