Staff of Stacey’s Happy Place wave through a window decorated for Eckville’s Grade 12 grad. The book store gave out a small gift to the grads to help celebrate their achievement. (Photo Submitted)

Eckville book store gives back to the graduating class

Stacey’s Happy Place gave each grad a small present on their graduation day, May 28

By Sarah Baker

For Sylvan Lake News

Dana Pacholek and the other employees at Stacey’s Happy Place wanted to do something special for the high school graduates in Eckville this year.

On May 28 the business gave cupcakes to the graduates who visited the store.

“We just wanted to do a little something so we thought if they wanted to come in and get a coffee or something, we could give them some free snacks to thank them for being such awesome students and supporting us.”

Many things have changed regarding graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including change to the venue and allowed guest lists.

The graduate’s parents were not even allowed to come to their grad, said Pacholek.

“COVID-19 has really had a huge impact on them. The graduates are not really getting anything this year and it’s just sad.”

Pacholek says the town should come together and celebrate the graduates, especially after such a difficult year.

“Parents have been asking for everyone to put up banners and just congratulate people in whatever way they can, and I think many people are.”

The business also received feedback on Facebook and Instagram prior to when they gave out the cupcakes.

“Many of the kids were like ‘Wow, this is awesome,’ and ‘Thanks so much,’” she said.

Being able to do something for the graduates this year felt important to Pacholek who’s sister graduated last year.

“She didn’t get anything, so we can say from experience that it sticks with you. You’re supposed to experience grad and if you don’t get it it’s a lasting thing.”

The business didn’t get the whole grad class when the cupcakes were given out, but it was worth it for the few who did come in, said Pacholek.

“It was the least we could do for these kids who have been so supportive and so awesome. We’ve gotten to know these kids over this past year, and they are family and it is important to us that they have a good day to.”

