Hot dogs served to attendees. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Christmas tree light-up. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Eckville’s eight-month-old Leroy Peevey celebrating the town’s 100th anniversary. Vanessa Peevey / Submitted photo Fireworks. Vanessa Peevey / Submitted photo

The Town of Eckville gathered on the evening of Nov. 3 to mark 100 years of the town’s institution.

The celebration outside the Eckville Community Centre offered hot dogs to attendees, followed by Christmas tree light-up ceremony, and fireworks.

Mayor Colleen Ebden said the town plans to celebrate this historic milestone with events and activities to be conducted for a whole year. She cherishes the coming together of the community through such events.

