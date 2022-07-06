Eckville celebrates Canada’s 155 th birthday

Eckville celebrated Canada’s 155th birthday with a range of events on July 1.

The day offered backyard games at the curling club, BBQ, family dance event including face painting, cotton candy, snow cones and craft, and a cabaret among others. Featuring the Ablertan country music artist Jamie Woodfin, the cabaret ran until around 1 a.m.

Hundreds of people attended the entire day of events.

The local firefighters displayed their skills in hose races, putting out fires and entertaining the public. Individuals could challenge the firefighters to a short relay or try on their fire safety gear.

“I believe our Canada Day celebration was a great success,” said mayor Colleen Ebden.

Continuing the annual tradition, town council barbecued 400 burgers and 100 wieners, along with serving three large cakes and 10 watermelons.

Red Deer—Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins and Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA Jason Nixon were also in attendance and helped cut and serve the cake.

Town council collaborated with the fire department to put up the annual fireworks show.

“The Fireworks were wonderful like always,” Ebden said.

The events were made possible with a $ 1,370 federal grant from the Canadian Heritage Fund, $1107 from the Lacombe County, Central Alberta Co-op’s donation of the food and BBQ, and all the hardwork of the volunteers.

Eckville 100th Celebrations / Facebook photo

