Eckville continues to celebrate its 100-year anniversary

While Eckville residents are celebrating the town's 100th birthday throughout the year, the town held specific centennial activities and events, June 25.

A car show, book sale, heritage fair, quilt show, bake sale, silent auction, and a slo-pitch tournament were among the several events.

The Eckville 100th Celebrations Committee was serving as a facilitator for different events that were run by local groups and volunteers.

The town marked 100 years of its incorporation on Nov. 3, 2021.

“All the events were well-attended,” said committee chair Janeil Humphrey. “We had a lot of good feedback.”

Humphrey said the events offered opportunities for locals to stay in town for some entertainment.

“It helps with morale and people have been looking for things to do, to be out and interacting with other people.

“It promotes more pride in our community and a chance to celebrate how Eckville has grown and changed throughout the years.”

With all age groups attending the events, it allowed for fun intergenerational interaction.

“I think it was really beneficial to the community as a whole, the businesses and the residents. People were able to share some of their talents, hobbies, and interests,” Humphrey said.