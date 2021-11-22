Eckville continues tradition of giving with Santa’s Anonymous

The Santa’s Anonymous program accepts donations of cash and new, unwrapped toys year-round in preparation for the holiday season. File photo

Aiming to share the Christmas joy with families in need during the holiday season, Eckville FCSS is preparing for the annual Santa’s Anonymous program. The food hamper program offers Christmas dinner with all trimmings, and gifts for children under 15 years of age.

FCSS director Heather Allen said, “This program has been offered since 1987. The reason the event was started was that we wished to keep donated items of toys and food in our own community.

“Before that time, proceeds from toy drives left our community and were sent to Lacombe, whose program was to cover the Eckville area.

“However, the amount coming into our community was significantly less than what left it, so the decision was made to start our own program. I would like to thank the community for their continued support of this program.

“Eckville has always shown amazing support, we are a great little community.”

While donations for the program are accepted year-round, those looking to apply have a deadline of Dec. 10.

Anyone wishing to apply for benefits can visit FCSS office located at the town office, or phone (403)746-3177. All inquiries are confidential and the gift hampers will be handed out in late December.

