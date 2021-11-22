Eckville Fire Department prepares for 6th Toy Drive

Members of the Eckville Fire Department pose with two tables worth of food and toy donations after the fourth annual toy drive on Dec. 14, 2019. File photo

Eckville firefighters will be stationed at several locations around town Dec. 4 to collect toys and monetary donations in support of local families who could benefit from a special Christmas surprise.

The crew will be visiting Highway 766 by the GTI, Main St., and outside of the Eckville Fire Hall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Further location details and updates can be found on Eckville Fire Department Facebook page.

District fire chief Stuart Carde said, “The Annual Christmas Toy Drive is in support of the Eckville FCSS Santa’s Anonymous program.

“We will be out in the public collecting new toys and cash donations that go to the FCSS program.

“We have been very pleased and pleasantly surprised with the support from the community. Each year we have done it. We brought in several bags of toys and close to $5,000 for the four hours we spend out in the streets in the previous years.”

Ecvkille FCSS Santa’s Anonymous is a Christmas hamper program that consists of food and gifts for children under the age of 15 to be distributed to families who need help during the holiday season.

“We are hoping for continued support from the community. All donations are kept in our community,” Carde concluded.

