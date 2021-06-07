Eckville honours graduating class at intimate ceremony

Graduation is the day all students look forward to once they step foot into the school hall way.
For the Class of 2021 at Eckville Junior Senior High School, that day came on May 28.
The gym at the school was decked out with sparkling lights and decorations to match the students in their graduation finery.
Unfortunately, the day looked a little different than waht most had imagined, as the grads had to attended solo.
Due to the COVID-19 regualtions in place, parents, friends and family could not attend the event.
However, the school made sure to have a way for everyone who wanted to be there to attend. A live stream of the full graduation ceremony was avaialble to parents, grandparents and family from across the country could watch and cheer on their grad.
Emily Moos is the Eckville Junior Senior High School valedictorian for 2021. In her address, she said she was proud of all her classmates, and noted “not even a global pandemic could stop them.”