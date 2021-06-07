Eckville honours graduating class at intimate ceremony

A table full of Eckville Junior Senior High School’s grad photos was set up as a gift to the graduating students at the graduation ceremony on May 28. The grad ceremony was done in the school’s gymnasium rather than the community centre. (Photo Submitted) Zack Hansen paused on stage to pose for a photo before receiving his diploma. The grad ceremony was live streamed for family and friends to take part in the event. (Photo Submitted) Haley Zuberier poses for a photo during the graduation ceremony on May 28. The graduating class were unable to have family and friends attend the event this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo Submitted) McKenna Marki, left, and Gracie Hebb give a message to the class of 2021. (Photo Submitted) Reed Sparrow, left, and Grayden Fleming give a thank you to the teachers and staff who have helped and guided them through the school system and helped them reach their graduation day. (Photo Submitted) Hunter Greenwood poses for a photo before recieving his high school diploma. (Photo Submitted)

Graduation is the day all students look forward to once they step foot into the school hall way.

For the Class of 2021 at Eckville Junior Senior High School, that day came on May 28.

The gym at the school was decked out with sparkling lights and decorations to match the students in their graduation finery.

Unfortunately, the day looked a little different than waht most had imagined, as the grads had to attended solo.

Due to the COVID-19 regualtions in place, parents, friends and family could not attend the event.

However, the school made sure to have a way for everyone who wanted to be there to attend. A live stream of the full graduation ceremony was avaialble to parents, grandparents and family from across the country could watch and cheer on their grad.

Emily Moos is the Eckville Junior Senior High School valedictorian for 2021. In her address, she said she was proud of all her classmates, and noted “not even a global pandemic could stop them.”