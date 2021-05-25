Eckville Junior Senior High School has a new principal

Ed Coles will begin as the principal of the school beginning fall 2021

Ed Coles couldn’t stop smiling when it finally sunk in.

He got the job.

Coles was offered the job as Principal of Eckville Junior Senior high school after a lengthy application process on May 11.

“I have been actively looking for a Principal position over the last few years. Eckville seemed ideal since the staff, students and parents had been polled regarding what they were looking for in a new leader and my qualifications made for a great fit.”

There have been moments that are both bitter and sweet as with any new endeavour, said Coles.

“I will be leaving a wonderful staff and a great school that I have come to love during my time there. However, I am very excited and looking forward to what I can bring to Eckville Junior Senior High as the leader.”

Getting to know the staff, students and community is step one, said Coles.

“Once that happens, we will make a plan together.”

Eckville Junior Senior high school will be the third Grade 7 to 12 school Coles has worked at.

“The diversity of my experiences will bode well in a school the size of EJSHS. My plan is to follow the feedback provided by stakeholders and work to diversify the program of studies by providing as many opportunities as possible for student success.”

There are many aspects to being a leader, said Coles.

“Communication, connection and relationships are the most important part of being a leader. Without those, it is difficult to help a team develop and grow.”

Coles is elated to start his new position.

“Starting in a new town, at a new school with new staffs and students comes with a good deal of nervousness. It also comes with a sense of accomplishment and eagerness to make a difference.”