Eckville Municipal Library offers one-on-one tech time sessions

Realizing an ongoing community need for assistance with technologies, the Eckville Municipal Library staff formalized One-On-One Tech Time sessions for anyone seeking guidance.

The hour-long free-of-charge sessions offer help around computer basics, internet basics, Microsoft programs, e-readers and library apps. While the program aims at improving technological literacy, issues around computer repairs, viruses, and hardware would not fall under staff expertise.

“Don’t be afraid of technology. In my experience, the best way to learn is to get in there and try stuff. Most mistakes are pretty minor and easy to fix,” said Keziah See, the programmer for Tech Time. “The information available through basic research and Internet literacy is unimaginable, and basic Microsoft skills are required for so many jobs and are an asset to almost any undertaking. We can help with all that. A core part of any Library’s mandate is to connect people with information and resources, and to give them the skills to process that information,” she added.

Individuals can book sessions with See on Thursdays between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Fridays between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. by calling (403)746-3240 or via email at eckvillelibrary@prl.ab.ca.

With the onset of the pandemic, technological literacy has become more important than ever, said See.

“The pandemic forced libraries to shift nearly all their services to virtual and online platforms. It was a steep learning curve. But now that we’ve all gotten a bit of experience there are so many great programs and resources available through Library technology,” said See.

The library apps allow users to access a wide collection of books, magazines, audiobooks, and other audiovisual resources. Patrons can also search for and order books, music, DVDs, and games from the entire Parkland network through the Eckville Municipal Library website at eckvillelibrary.prl.ab.ca.

“Over the years we’ve had quite a few requests for basic computer training, but we’ve struggled to get commitment from participants for many of the more formal programs. Add to that the back-and-forth nature of necessary Covid restrictions, and we’ve had to rethink our strategy a bit. That’s where this particular version of our tech help came from,” said See. “It offers the same flexibility and personalization from our informal tech assistants while combining it with the ability to give a patron our full attention and focus on helping them learn,” she added.