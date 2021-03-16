Eckville Municipal Library underwent renovations during its COVID-19 related closure. The library now boasts a more open layout without the soft furniture and additional computers. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo

Eckville Municpal library excited to reopen to the public

The local library opens its doors once again March 16

By Sara Blackton

For Eckville Echo

The Eckville Municipal Library is opening its doors once again to the public.

Following the provincial government’s announcement on March 1, the Eckville Library is reopening March 16 with a limited capacity.

Currently, the library is operating with a maximum capacity of five patrons. For those looking to utilize the library’s catalog, but not wishing to enter the building, curbside pickup is still available.

While patron capacity is limited, the library has two computers available for public use. Staff at the library ask patrons to call ahead to book their time slot when using the computers.

All programming at the library will be held over Zoom for the time being.

Staff at the Eckville Library have arranged a weekly story time. Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. those aged zero to six can join in for a story. The story time packages can be picked up during operating hours at the library.

Wednesday afternoon, at 4 p.m. is the After School Challenges for ages 6-12. This month’s theme is Lego Challenges.

The library has also started a Bring Your Own Book Club for teens and young adults. This club meets at 7 p.m. on March 22 and April 26.

Adult readers, fear not, there is a book club for you as well. Meeting March 23 and April 27 at 7 p.m., the library is hosting a Bring Your Own Book Club for adults.

Staff at the library describes the book clubs as a “no stress Zoom chat.”

“It is fun to learn of new books and enjoy some relaxed time with other readers,” library staff say.

The Eckville and Area Wellness Coalition has teamed up with the library over the past six months to offer a choice of creative and fun activity packages for seniors. Now these packages have been expanded to include options for adults and teens.

These packages are free to patrons and include: the memory book and journal package; art package and puzzle package.

The Eckville Library staff say they are excited to reopen and to see their patrons and community return to the library once again.

