Eckville yoga studio announces re-opening date

Yogis in Eckville will be able to return to the studio next week.

After three months of closed doors Peace in a Pod Yoga Studio will re-open for in studio sessions on June 22.

“We’re obviously having smaller class sizes, we’re only having eight people in the studio at a time and all the classes are going to be pre-registered because we can’t have people drop in,” explained Sandi-Rae Hebb, owner and instructor at Peace in a Pod Yoga Studio.

During classes props, such as bolsters or blocks, and mats will not be supplied to help make the sessions as safe as possible.

“Everybody’s just going to bring everything that they need with them,” said Hebb, adding students are asked to bring their water bottles pre-filled to limit contact with the water cooler.

Classes will be taught with verbal cues only without the aid of hands on adjustments and the instructor will remain on their mat to keep as much social distance as possible.

The studio will open 10 minutes prior to class rather than its usual 30 and students are asked to leave directly after class ends.

“One of the best things the students liked was having tea time after and having a visit, but that won’t happen as well.”

The studio was in the middle of a registered session when COVID-19 lead to the doors being closed, so the people who were registered for the remaining six weeks will get priority when it comes to signing up for classes before they are filled in with other students.

During the closure, the studio shared pre-recorded classes on YouTube and shared them for the yoga community to access at no charge.

Last week the studio’s first outdoor yoga session was offered on June 10 free of charge outside of the studio.

Hebb says the session went well and they are looking at offering more going into the future.

“Everybody just loved even the couple minutes of catching up and chatting before class,” said Hebb. “It kind of changes the whole dynamic of things when you have other people there sharing their energy and it was perfect weather.”

The outdoor sessions are weather permitting and updates can be found at Peace in a Pod Yoga Studio’s Facebook page.

