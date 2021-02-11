Extreme cold impacting activities for Sylvan Lake’s Big Jig

The ice fishing derby will take place as planned, but other events are being affected by the cold

The Big Jig Fishing Derby for this weekend will take place as scheduled, but due to extreme weather conditions, pre-registered activities slated for Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled. This includes the ‘Learn to Fish’ workshops, cultural teachings and Valentine’s Day sleigh rides on Feb. 13 and 14.

At this time, pre-registered activities are still slated to run on Monday, Feb. 15 as scheduled. Participants can still enjoy the fishing derby, ice slide, Pass-the-Poutine contest, skating rinks and Winter Village light show all weekend long.

The safety of our guests, staff, animals and volunteers is our top priority and we thank you for your patience and understanding in this matter. If you have pre-registered for a sleigh ride on February 14, you will be administered a refund within a week.

If you have any questions, please contact the NexSource Centre at 403-887-2199

