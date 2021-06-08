Sylvan Lake Rocks encourages locals to paint rocks with unique and inspiring images and hide them around town for others to find. Corrine Olineck says the activity encourages locals to get out and explore their own backyard. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Rocks Facebook Page)

Sylvan Lake Rocks encourages locals to paint rocks with unique and inspiring images and hide them around town for others to find. Corrine Olineck says the activity encourages locals to get out and explore their own backyard. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Rocks Facebook Page)

Facebook group provides a new way to explore Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Rocks encourage members to paint and hide encouraging rocks around the community

In July of 2015 Corrine Olineck went to visit her sister in Fort McMurray and there she learned about a group her sister belonged to called Fort McMurray Rocks.

“She encouraged the kids to create their own group here since they enjoyed painting and finding the rocks,” Olineck said.

So, in 2018 Olineck and her children started the group Sylvan Lake Rocks.

“It’s fun to get together paint, and then hide the rocks.”

However, the group didn’t take off until this year.

During the first two years the group had around 77 members, and now the group grown to 444 members.

Everyone in the group has been positive, says Olineck.

“Families and friends are getting together painting rocks and finding them. It seems like it’s bringing joy to everyone from little kids to seniors.”

On the back of the painted rocks found around the community is the group name to lead people to the Facebook page.

“There’s more people out and around and these rocks have given encouragement, and more and more people want to be a part of that,” said Olineck.

As for how many rocks have been placed around the community and found it’s hard to say.

“Some people post pictures of the rocks in another group called Meanwhile in Sylvan Lake so it’s hard to keep track of how many rocks have been placed and found around the community,” she said.

There are also certain things people do when they place a rock somewhere.

“When a rock is hidden people give a hint of where it is, and others will go to that location to find it.”

A couple of people have also thanked the group for keeping it going and Olineck for creating it.

Sylvan Lake Rocks provides a new reason to explore Sylvan Lake, says Olineck.

“It gets people out searching the community and going places in the community they probably never would have been before.”

Everyone in the community is welcome to join the group.

“The group provides something positive in these dark times. People are getting out and getting exercise, getting together and painting rocks. Even if it’s just at home with Mom and Dad and siblings it’s bringing people together and giving them something else to do.”

Previous story
Eckville book store gives back to the graduating class

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Rocks encourages locals to paint rocks with unique and inspiring images and hide them around town for others to find. Corrine Olineck says the activity encourages locals to get out and explore their own backyard. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Rocks Facebook Page)
Facebook group provides a new way to explore Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Rocks encourage members to paint and hide encouraging rocks around the community

The new stadium the Sylvan Lake Gulls will be playing in is just about ready for the team to take to the field and to welcome fans. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Gulls)
Coming down to the wire for the Sylvan Lake Gulls

Construction on the Gulls Stadium continues as the team prepares for their first game on June 18

Gary Neilson. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library partnering with local photographer for unique class

Local photographer will teach an intro to astrophotography through the library this month

There are 351 people currently hospitalized by COVID-19 in Alberta, with 94 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. Thirty-seven of those in hospital are in Central zone including eight in ICU. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Red Deer at 176 active COVID-19 cases, one more death in Central zone

Central zone has 599 active cases

Chloe Klatt was last seen around the Big Moo on June 4. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

RCMP are seeking assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The Alberta government is taking the next step towards a referendum question on equalization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Alberta moves forward on equalization referendum, with vote proposed in October

Kenney says yes vote would give him some leverage for pushing a constitutional amendment

RCMP (file)
Man seriously injured after small plane crashes in eastern Alberta, RCMP say

65-year-old man extricated and airlifted to hospital

The Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., is shown in this 1930 handout photo. Sixty-six per cent of respondents to an online survey conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say the church is responsible for tragedies at residential schools, while 34 per sent say the federal government should be blamed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Deschatelets-NDC Archives
Most Canadians say church to blame for residential-school tragedies: poll

66 per cent of respondents to Leger survey say the church is responsible for the tragedies

The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com) The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com)
Medically assisted deaths rising as Canadians grow more comfortable with the idea

7,595 Canadians received medically assisted deaths in 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in recognition of the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls London, Ont., vehicle assault that killed Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’

Four people were killed, a nine-year-old child is expected to survive

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Carey Price following overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Kings of the North: Habs sweep aside Jets with 3-2 OT triumph

Montreal will meet winner of Vegas-Colorado series in NHL semifinals

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apologizing for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

Most Read