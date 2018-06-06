Feed your passions at the library this summer

The summer reading program encourages Sylvan Lake youth to keep on on their lieracy on vacation

Now is the time to embrace your passions. With summer only weeks away, Alecia Daniels at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library says it is the perfect time to learn about your passions in life.

Daniels is the summer reading coordinator at the library this year, and she hopes to give kids a different experience at through the Summer Reading Program.

That is how she came up with the theme “Feed your Passions.”

“I want to do something that will engage the kids, and get them to try something new,” said Daniels.

The Summer Reading Program is held each year to entice kids to continue reading, despite school being let out for summer vacation.

Daniels says it encourages healthy habits and helps kids continue to develop reading habits as they grow.

“I remember as a kid I thought I didn’t have to read during summer break. I was done school, that meant no reading,” said Daniels.

Many kids look at reading over the summer the same way. Reading is often equated to school work, and no one wants to do that during vacation.

But, Daniels says the kids who don’t read over summer often have difficulty getting back into the swing of things once school starts up again in the fall.

“I want the kids to enjoy reading, so the theme I think will really help them want to read, because it’s about stuff they like,” said Daniels.

The program will also encourage reading through prizes.

Those who fill out their reading log each week will be added to a raffle for the chance to win prizes.

Daniels says prizes are generally a great way to get people to read more.

“The local businesses have been great a well. They have donated to our prizes this year for the kids.”

It is hard to say how many kids participate on average each year, because the program is more of a drop-in function, and often kids come and go throughout the summer.

But she says the activity sessions are generally well attended by local kids.

The best part, is the program is free.

“You can also sign up at any point over the summer, even if it has already started,” said Daniels.

Daniels is planning activities she hopes will appeal to local teenagers as well.

“It is hard to get teens to participate in the program. We don’t really see any coming in or filling out reading logs,” Daniels said.

The summer reading program runs all summer long. Those interested in participating can do so at the library at any point over the summer.

The library will also be holding a kick-off party on June 23 to celebrate the new reading program.